Aegis of Champions Reveal - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic 3D logo reveal set around a premium, trophy-like shield. Designed for vertical stories and reels, this template blends elegant gold metalwork, carved textures, and drifting embers with dramatic lighting for an epic and mysterious tone. A clean, centered composition keeps focus on your mark, while a finishing line of text reinforces your call to action. Ideal for gaming channels, esports teams, studios, and creators seeking a powerful intro or outro. Easily adjust colors, lighting intensity, and typography to match your identity.