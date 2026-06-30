Aegis of Champions Reveal - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
8exports
Bring your brand to life with a cinematic 3D logo reveal set around a premium, trophy-like shield. Designed for vertical stories and reels, this template blends elegant gold metalwork, carved textures, and drifting embers with dramatic lighting for an epic and mysterious tone. A clean, centered composition keeps focus on your mark, while a finishing line of text reinforces your call to action. Ideal for gaming channels, esports teams, studios, and creators seeking a powerful intro or outro. Easily adjust colors, lighting intensity, and typography to match your identity.
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