Music Player Lyrics Post

Turn any track into a polished lyric video. This template features a clean music player UI with a progress bar, timestamps, and a focused reading window that highlights the current line while dimming the rest. Drop in your audio, lyrics, cover art, and background image or color. Adjust fonts, sizes, alignment, colors, blur, and scroll speed to match your brand. Built for vertical feeds, it keeps attention on the words with tasteful kinetic typography and smooth transitions—ideal for song releases, teasers, and social music content.