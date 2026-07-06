Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Music Player Lyrics Post - Original - Poster image

Music Player Lyrics Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Media player
Progress bar
7exports
rating
Turn any track into a polished lyric video. This template features a clean music player UI with a progress bar, timestamps, and a focused reading window that highlights the current line while dimming the rest. Drop in your audio, lyrics, cover art, and background image or color. Adjust fonts, sizes, alignment, colors, blur, and scroll speed to match your brand. Built for vertical feeds, it keeps attention on the words with tasteful kinetic typography and smooth transitions—ideal for song releases, teasers, and social music content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us