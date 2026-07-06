Music Player Lyrics Square

Turn any track into a polished lyric video with a clean, square design. This template features a minimal player UI, album artwork, song and artist details, and smooth scrolling lyrics with animated word highlights. Choose a media or color background, add blur and darken for contrast, and fine‑tune alignment, reading position, and line breaks for perfect readability. Customize fonts, sizes, and accent colors to match your branding. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social posts where clarity and style matter. Simply drop in your audio and subtitles to create professional, share‑ready results.