Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Music Player Lyrics Vertical - Original - Poster image

Music Player Lyrics Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Lyric video
Minimal
Music visualization
Music
Background media
7exports
rating
Turn your song into a polished vertical lyric video in minutes. Music Player Lyrics Vertical pairs clean, minimal typography with a refined media‑player interface featuring a progress bar, timecode, and track details. Smooth word highlights guide viewers through each line while a soft, blurred background keeps focus on your lyrics. Tailor fonts, colors, and layout to match your branding or mood. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social uploads, this versatile template helps you present lyrics clearly and beautifully across platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us