Modern Lower Third 1

Add a crisp, modern nameplate to any video with this minimalist lower third. The bold typography sits on a smooth rounded banner for clear readability over footage. It’s a transparent overlay designed for interviews, reports, sports coverage, presentations, and YouTube content. Easily customize headline and subtitle text, tweak colors, and adjust the font to match your brand. The subtle slide-in and staggered motion keep attention on your message without distracting from the scene. Create professional titles in seconds and keep your visuals clean, consistent, and on-brand.