Modern Lower Third 7

Present names, roles, and captions with a clean, modern lower third. This minimal motion title uses bold typography and simple geometric accents to stay readable over any video. It renders on a transparent background for seamless overlay, and is easy to customize—change colors, tweak fonts, and edit two lines of text in seconds. Ideal for YouTube, broadcasts, interviews, reports, webinars, and live streams where clarity and speed matter. Smooth slide animations keep it professional without distracting from your content.