Modern Lower Third 3

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay uses sliding panels and bold typography to present names, titles, or key info with perfect legibility. Customize text, font, and colors to match your brand or channel. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, presentations, streams, and reports, it stays unobtrusive while enhancing clarity. Quick to edit and easy to reuse, it’s a versatile motion title for any project that needs crisp, modern identification.