Modern Lower Third 2

Give your videos a crisp, professional look with a clean lower third title. This minimal motion title features bold typography and a sliding banner on a transparent background, so it overlays seamlessly on any footage. Ideal for YouTube, interviews, reports, sports highlights, and motivational content. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand in seconds. The snappy typewriter build and smooth slide-in animation deliver modern impact without clutter, keeping the focus on your message.