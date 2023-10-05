Modern Lower Third 8

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay blends seamlessly over footage, combining bold typography with minimal accent bars for clear on-screen identification. Ideal for YouTube, livestreams, interviews, sports, presentations, and reports. Customize fonts and colors in seconds to match your brand and keep focus on your message. Smooth slide and fade animations ensure an unobtrusive, elegant look that works with any content style or soundtrack.