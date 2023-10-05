Modern Lower Third 4

Give your videos a crisp, modern identity with this minimal lower third. The transparent overlay features bold, legible typography framed by a sleek sliding bar, making it perfect for names, roles, captions, and on-screen identifiers. Customize both text fields, choose your fonts, and adapt colors to your brand in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention without distracting from your content. Ideal for YouTube, interviews, presentations, sports highlights, and reports. Simple, stylish, and highly readable, this title enhances production value while staying out of the way.