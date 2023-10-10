Modern Lower Third 6

Give your videos a polished look with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay combines bold typography with sliding flat panels for crisp name and title presentation. Perfect for interviews, reports, esports and stream highlights, tutorials, and corporate videos. Easily customize fonts, colors, and two text lines to match your brand. The minimal, distraction-free design keeps focus on your content while elevating production value. Add professional titles in seconds and keep your workflow fast and consistent across projects.