Modern Lower Third 5

Add professional on-screen identification in seconds with this clean, minimal lower-third. The design features bold typography and a sleek banner panel that slides in with smooth, neutral pacing. Customize two text lines, choose your font, and adjust colors to match your brand. The transparent background makes it perfect for interviews, tutorials, livestreams, YouTube videos, reports, and corporate content. Built to be readable and unobtrusive, it enhances your footage without distracting from it. Quick to edit and easy to reuse across projects, this modern lower-third keeps your visuals crisp and consistent.