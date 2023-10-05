Modern Lower Third 9
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
255exports
Give your videos a crisp, professional look with a modern lower third designed for clarity and impact. This minimal motion title features bold typography on a transparent background, making it ideal for interviews, reports, sports coverage, and motivational content. Customize two headline lines and a supporting subtitle, adjust colors and font, and drop it over any footage. Smooth slide-in timing and clean fades keep attention on your message. Perfect for YouTube creators, social clips, and broadcast packages.