Sleek Lower Third 1

Give your footage a professional polish with a sleek lower third. This transparent overlay pairs a compact badge with a crisp text ribbon and a smooth line‑wipe reveal. The minimalist, flat design keeps attention on your content while delivering clear titles for interviews, news, tutorials, sports or corporate videos. Easily customize text, font and brand colors to match your style in seconds. Works great for YouTube, social videos and livestreams. Drop it over any edit to add clean identification, role tags or short messages without clutter. Fast, elegant and flexible.