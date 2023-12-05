Sleek Lower Third 7

Give your videos a polished edge with a sleek, transparent lower third. This minimal and elegant title design uses clean typography and a refined underline accent to present names, roles, and key info clearly. It’s versatile for broadcasts, YouTube, corporate videos, sports coverage, reports, interviews, and more. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand in seconds, and enjoy smooth motion that complements any edit without distracting from your visuals. Simple, modern, and professional—an essential overlay for creators who value clarity and style.