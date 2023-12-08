Sleek Lower Third 5

Give your videos a professional polish with a sleek, modern lower third. This transparent title overlay features clean typography and a subtle underline sweep for emphasis. The minimalist design keeps focus on your message, while smooth motion feels elegant and unobtrusive. Easily customize the text and colors to match your brand or series style. Ideal for interviews, presentations, sports coverage, reports, tutorials, and social content, this lower third blends seamlessly with any footage and elevates production value in seconds.