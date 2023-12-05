Sleek Lower Third 8

Elevate on-screen identifiers with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features a sleek circular accent and crisp, minimal typography that fits interviews, reports, sports, and corporate videos alike. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Smooth, neutral motion keeps the focus on your message without distracting from footage. Perfect for names, titles, roles, and short callouts, this versatile lower third adds instant polish and professionalism to any edit.