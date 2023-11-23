Sleek Lower Third 4

Give your videos a professional touch with this sleek, minimal lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features clean typography and a smooth sliding accent bar that elegantly highlights your text. The motion is fluid and unobtrusive, making it ideal for interviews, reports, sports updates, or on-brand name IDs. Easily tailor fonts and colors to match your identity while keeping the focus on your content. Perfect for YouTube, broadcasts, webinars, and livestreams, this modern lower third adds clarity and polish without visual noise.