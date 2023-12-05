Sleek Lower Third 9

Give your videos a refined, modern edge with this sleek motion title and lower third overlay. A clean rectangular panel slides in to reveal bold, legible typography on a transparent background, perfect for interviews, sports highlights, reports, or motivational content. Easily customize text, fonts, and brand colors to match your identity and keep your visuals consistent. Designed with a minimalist aesthetic and smooth animation, it elevates clarity without distracting from your footage. Use it as a polished title card or as a professional lower third to introduce names, roles, or key details.