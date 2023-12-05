Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Lower Third 9 - Original - Poster image

Sleek Lower Third 9

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Rectangle shape
Slide-in
Lower third
345exports
rating
Give your videos a refined, modern edge with this sleek motion title and lower third overlay. A clean rectangular panel slides in to reveal bold, legible typography on a transparent background, perfect for interviews, sports highlights, reports, or motivational content. Easily customize text, fonts, and brand colors to match your identity and keep your visuals consistent. Designed with a minimalist aesthetic and smooth animation, it elevates clarity without distracting from your footage. Use it as a polished title card or as a professional lower third to introduce names, roles, or key details.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us