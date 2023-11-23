Sleek Lower Third 6

Elevate your videos with a modern, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features clean typography, a sliding panel, and a subtle word-highlight bar for names and titles. Perfect for interviews, webinars, vlogs, sports results, reports, and news-style content. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage without distracting from the story. Designed for clarity, elegance, and speed, this lower third helps you introduce speakers and roles with professional polish.