Sleek Lower Third 2

Give your videos a professional edge with a clean, transparent lower third. This minimal, modern banner uses flat geometric shapes and smooth motion to present names, titles, or key info without distraction. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand in seconds. The crisp slide-in and letter-by-letter build keep the focus on your message, making it ideal for interviews, presentations, reports, sports highlights, and more. Designed to work over any footage, it’s a versatile lower third and motion title that elevates clarity and style across your content.