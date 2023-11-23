Sleek Lower Third 3
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
508exports
Give your videos a professional edge with a modern lower third overlay. This minimalist, flat-design title pairs a bold headline band with a clean subtitle bar, set on a transparent background for seamless integration. Fast slide-in motion and diagonal styling add energy without clutter. Perfect for interviews, reports, sports highlights, tutorials, and broadcast-ready content. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and keep attention where it matters. Elevate clarity, reinforce identity, and make every introduction look polished and consistent.
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