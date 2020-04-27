Colorful Instagram Stories 2

Bring your brand to life with a colorful Instagram Story promo. This vertical template pairs flat design, abstract wave panels, and smooth, seamless transitions for a polished look. Add a headline, supporting copy, and multiple images to craft a compact slideshow that feels fresh and on-brand. Adjust the background gradient, text, and accent colors to match your palette, and use the built‑in arrow cue to drive action. Ideal for quick promos, product highlights, and announcements across social media.