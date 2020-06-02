Colorful Intragram Stories 10

Make your message pop with a vibrant story video built for quick promos. This template pairs bold typography with a fluid gradient background and a clean centered layout, plus a clear CTA arrow for swipe-through actions. Customize headline, subtext, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The smooth slide-ins and flowing motion feel modern yet minimal, ideal for product highlights, event teasers, or announcements. Optimized for vertical stories and short social ads, it delivers impact in seconds while keeping your content readable and on-brand.