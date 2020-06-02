Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Intragram Stories 10 - Original - Poster image

Colorful Intragram Stories 10

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Abstract waves
Bold
Promo
Fluid animation
142exports
rating
Make your message pop with a vibrant story video built for quick promos. This template pairs bold typography with a fluid gradient background and a clean centered layout, plus a clear CTA arrow for swipe-through actions. Customize headline, subtext, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The smooth slide-ins and flowing motion feel modern yet minimal, ideal for product highlights, event teasers, or announcements. Optimized for vertical stories and short social ads, it delivers impact in seconds while keeping your content readable and on-brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us