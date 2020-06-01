Colorful Intragram Stories 9

Make your next vertical promo pop with a playful, modern story design. This template blends vibrant gradients, rounded media frames and smooth transitions to spotlight your visuals with a bold headline, supporting copy and a clear swipe-style call-to-action. Drag in your images, tailor the text and adjust colors to match your brand. The geometric, flat-design aesthetic and abstract waves keep everything fresh and on-trend, perfect for product highlights, announcements or quick sales teasers. Create polished social stories in minutes and keep viewers engaged from the first second to the CTA.