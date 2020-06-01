Colorful Intragram Stories 9
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Make your next vertical promo pop with a playful, modern story design. This template blends vibrant gradients, rounded media frames and smooth transitions to spotlight your visuals with a bold headline, supporting copy and a clear swipe-style call-to-action. Drag in your images, tailor the text and adjust colors to match your brand. The geometric, flat-design aesthetic and abstract waves keep everything fresh and on-trend, perfect for product highlights, announcements or quick sales teasers. Create polished social stories in minutes and keep viewers engaged from the first second to the CTA.
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