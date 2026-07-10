Lightline Title 1

Craft a clean, eye‑catching motion title in seconds. This minimalist design uses a soft spotlight, a subtle underline, and a gentle light sweep to emphasize your headline. It’s built as a transparent overlay, so it layers perfectly over any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, text color, and accent light colors to match your brand. Smooth, elegant animation makes it ideal for intros, chapter openers, lower-screen overlays, and social posts. Deliver polished results with minimal effort while keeping full creative control over typography and look.