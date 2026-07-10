Lightline Title 5

Create a crisp, modern title with this minimal motion design. A sleek highlight bar travels to emphasize each word while smooth kinetic typography brings focus to your message. With a transparent background, it overlays perfectly on any footage or color. Easily customize the headline, fonts, sizes, spacing, and accent colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, captions, and quick callouts, this template delivers professional clarity and visual polish in seconds—no complex setup required.