Lightline Title 7

Craft a polished motion title with a luminous spotlight and twinkling star accent. This minimal, transparent overlay centers attention on your headline with smooth, staggered reveals and gentle fades. Ideal for intros, outros, and section openers, it blends clean typography with elegant glow for versatile branding across videos and social content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your style, then drop it over any footage for instant impact. The balanced, centered composition and refined pacing keep your message clear, modern, and memorable.