Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Text Animation Light 7 - Original - Poster image

Lightline Title 7

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Light rays
Glow
Fade in/out
8exports
rating
Craft a polished motion title with a luminous spotlight and twinkling star accent. This minimal, transparent overlay centers attention on your headline with smooth, staggered reveals and gentle fades. Ideal for intros, outros, and section openers, it blends clean typography with elegant glow for versatile branding across videos and social content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your style, then drop it over any footage for instant impact. The balanced, centered composition and refined pacing keep your message clear, modern, and memorable.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us