Lightline Title 9

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold neon motion title. Clean, centered typography is accented by glowing beams, vibrant gradients, and smooth kinetic reveals. The design features quick zoom and defocus transitions that bring each word into sharp focus, ideal for intros, chapter cards, teasers, and short promos. Customize multiple text lines, choose your fonts and sizes, adjust highlight and line colors, and pair it with your preferred soundtrack. Crafted for clarity and impact, this minimal yet energetic title delivers modern glow aesthetics with fluid animation for eye‑catching results.