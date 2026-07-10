Lightline Title 8

Make your message shine with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features a soft spotlight casting elegant light rays over crisp typography, plus a subtle underline accent for emphasis. The calm pacing and refined motion work perfectly for intros, outros, or chapter headers across social content, promos, and presentations. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, colors of text and lines, and light hues to match your brand. Deliver a polished, professional look in seconds—no complex setup required.