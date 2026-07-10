Lightline Title 3

Give your message instant clarity with a sleek motion title overlay. This minimalist design features a luminous diagonal light sweep and a dynamic word highlight that draws focus to your headline. With full transparency, it layers perfectly over any footage. Easily customize text, font, size, spacing, and accent colors to match your branding. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps attention on your words, making it ideal for chapter openers, callouts, or polished segment titles. Whether for social, presentations, or promos, this crisp typography-first scene delivers professional impact in seconds.