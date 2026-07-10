Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Text Animation Light 3 - Original - Poster image

Lightline Title 3

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Light slash
Bold
Word highlight
10exports
rating
Give your message instant clarity with a sleek motion title overlay. This minimalist design features a luminous diagonal light sweep and a dynamic word highlight that draws focus to your headline. With full transparency, it layers perfectly over any footage. Easily customize text, font, size, spacing, and accent colors to match your branding. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps attention on your words, making it ideal for chapter openers, callouts, or polished segment titles. Whether for social, presentations, or promos, this crisp typography-first scene delivers professional impact in seconds.
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ToresMotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us