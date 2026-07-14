Lightline Title 2

Create a sleek, modern headline with a luminous light accent and smooth, line‑wipe transitions. This minimal motion title pairs clean typography with a vibrant gradient backdrop for instant impact. Customize the text, fonts, and colours—including the accent line and light tones—to match your brand. Its calm, refined pacing makes it ideal for intros, openers, and section headers across promos, presentations, and social videos. Deliver a polished, professional look in seconds with a design that keeps attention on your message.