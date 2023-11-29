Quick Title Impact 10
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
413exports
Add punch to any video with a clean, energetic motion title. This minimal, typography-led design uses bold type, bounce animation, and a transparent background for effortless overlays. Edit text, adjust fonts, tweak sizes and colors, and drop it over footage for instant impact. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, presentations, promos, YouTube and social content. Quick to set up and easy to brand, it delivers crisp readability and modern style in seconds.
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