Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quick Title Impact 6 - Original - Poster image

Quick Title Impact 6

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Bounce animation
Kinetic typography
2Kexports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, minimalist motion title powered by elastic bounce animation. This transparent overlay is easy to customize: edit two text lines, choose fonts, tweak sizes, colors, and line spacing, and you’re ready to go. The kinetic typography and lively timing create instant impact for intros, chapters, promos, slideshows, and YouTube content. Designed to stay clean and readable over any footage, it blends seamlessly with your brand style. Fast, versatile, and attention-grabbing—drop it into your edit and deliver strong, professional titles in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us