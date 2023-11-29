Quick Title Impact 6

Make your message pop with a bold, minimalist motion title powered by elastic bounce animation. This transparent overlay is easy to customize: edit two text lines, choose fonts, tweak sizes, colors, and line spacing, and you’re ready to go. The kinetic typography and lively timing create instant impact for intros, chapters, promos, slideshows, and YouTube content. Designed to stay clean and readable over any footage, it blends seamlessly with your brand style. Fast, versatile, and attention-grabbing—drop it into your edit and deliver strong, professional titles in seconds.