Quick Title Impact 2
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Make your message land fast with a bold, minimal motion title. This kinetic typography overlay features energetic, bouncy reveals and clean, modern styling. It’s fully transparent, so it layers perfectly over any footage. Customize the type, sizing, and colors in seconds for intros, promos, slideshows, and social videos. Designed for maximum legibility and impact, it’s a go-to title scene when you need clarity and punch without visual clutter.
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