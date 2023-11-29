Quick Title Impact 3

Make your message hit hard with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This energetic, bounce‑driven type animation features a clear headline and supportive subtext on a transparent background, so it layers seamlessly over any footage. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter bumpers, promos, and social videos where legibility and impact matter. Designed for speed and clarity, it keeps attention on your words while delivering a polished, modern look in seconds.