Quick Title Impact 5
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Add punchy, kinetic typography to your videos with this minimal motion title overlay. The snappy bounce animation grabs attention while the clean, bold design keeps it versatile for intros, promos, slideshows, and social videos. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. With a transparent background, it layers perfectly over footage or graphics. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, and fast-paced edits where clear messaging and impact matter.
Pack (14)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion