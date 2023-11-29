Quick Title Impact 7
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Create punchy, minimal motion titles in seconds. This transparent overlay features bold typography and energetic bounce animation, perfect for intros, chapters, and lower-thirds. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to fit your brand. Ideal for YouTube videos, promos, presentations, slideshows, and social posts. Drop it over footage to add clean, modern titles without blocking the scene. Deliver maximum impact with a simple two-line hierarchy and smart spacing.
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