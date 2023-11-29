Quick Title Impact 9
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
340exports
Make your message hit hard with a bold, minimal motion title. This energetic, bounce-driven kinetic typography overlay features a transparent background for effortless use over any footage. Customize headline and subtitle, choose your fonts, adjust leading and sizes, and fine‑tune colors in seconds. Perfect for intros, chapters, lower-third style captions, and quick callouts across presentations, promos, and YouTube content. The smooth slide-in and elastic bounce give your text instant impact while keeping the look clean and modern. Fast to set up, fast to render, and built for crisp readability.
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