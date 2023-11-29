Quick Title Impact 14

Create punchy, modern titles with a dynamic bounce. This minimal motion title overlay features bold typography on a transparent background for effortless layering over footage. Customize fonts, size, and colors to match your brand or project style. Perfect for intros, slideshows, promos, social clips, and YouTube content, it delivers instant impact without clutter. The clean, centered layout and energetic timing keep your message clear and memorable. Just edit the text, tweak the look, and render a crisp, professional title in moments.