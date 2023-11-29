Quick Title Impact 13

Make your words land with impact. This minimal motion title delivers bounce-animated typography on a transparent background, ideal for quotes, captions, and section openers. Customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors in seconds to match your brand. The clean, bold design stays readable over footage or solid backdrops, making it perfect for presentations, slideshows, promos, intros, and YouTube content. If you need an energetic yet modern title overlay, this kinetic typography template gives you polished results fast.