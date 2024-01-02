Sharp Title Entry 10
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
157exports
Make your message stand out with a modern, minimal motion title. Two bold banner panels slide in with clean, energetic pacing and oversized typography. The transparent overlay works over any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to fit your brand. Resize the boxes for short labels or long headlines and keep everything looking sharp. Perfect for intros, chapter titles, captions, and social overlays when you need impact fast.