Sharp Title Entry 11

Create a crisp, modern opener with a kinetic motion title built from bold typography and geometric bars. This minimalist design features transparent background for seamless overlay on any footage. Smooth slice and slide reveals deliver energetic pacing, perfect for intros, chapter breaks, or YouTube content. Easily customize multiple text lines, fonts, colors, and spacing to match your brand. The angled composition adds edge and impact without clutter, keeping focus on your message. A fast, clean solution for creators who want professional look, simple setup, and flexible styling.