Sharp Title Entry 5
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
272exports
Deliver sharp, modern titles with this clean motion title overlay. A bold angled banner slides in to spotlight your headline, with space for a supporting subtitle. The transparent background makes it perfect over footage for intros, chapters, reels, and social content. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and adjust sizing to fit any message. Minimal, flat design keeps focus on your words while the energetic animation adds polish and impact.