Sharp Title Entry 12

Bring a sharp, modern touch to your videos with a clean motion title overlay. This template features bold typography inside a minimal box frame and a fully transparent background for easy layering over footage. Enjoy energetic, kinetic type animation that snaps into place with smooth, staggered motion. Customize fonts, colors, size, spacing, and timing to match your brand or channel style. Perfect for YouTube intros, chapter openers, captions, or on-screen callouts where clarity and impact matter. Fast to edit and versatile across content types, it delivers professional results in seconds.