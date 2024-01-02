Sharp Title Entry 6

Design striking, minimal motion titles with a clean transparent overlay. This modern title features bold typography framed by sliding banner panels for instant impact. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and panel colors to match your branding. The centered, stacked layout works great for intros, chapter openers, YouTube content, and social videos. Smooth, energetic animation keeps attention while staying elegant and unobtrusive. If you need a versatile, flat-design title that looks sharp on any footage, this template delivers clarity, speed, and style.