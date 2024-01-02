Sharp Title Entry 7

Create a sharp, modern title that drops cleanly over any footage. This transparent overlay features two boxed headline panels, flat minimal styling, and quick line-wipe reveals for instant impact. Adjust fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand, and scale the boxes to fit short or long titles. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, or mid-video callouts on YouTube and beyond. The smooth, energetic motion draws attention without clutter, keeping your message front and center.