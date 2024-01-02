Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sharp Title Entry 3 - Original - Poster image

Sharp Title Entry 3

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Rectangle shape
Slide-in
627exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features angled sliding panels, clean typography, and energetic pacing—ideal for openers, chapter cards, and on-screen callouts. Quickly adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and fine-tune spacing for perfect balance. Designed for clarity and impact, it’s an easy way to add professional titles to any edit without clutter. Drop it over footage to introduce a topic or to punctuate key points with confident, modern style.
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Sharp Title Entry 9
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Sharp Title Entry 10
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Sharp Title Entry 11
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us