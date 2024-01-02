Sharp Title Entry 3

Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features angled sliding panels, clean typography, and energetic pacing—ideal for openers, chapter cards, and on-screen callouts. Quickly adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and fine-tune spacing for perfect balance. Designed for clarity and impact, it’s an easy way to add professional titles to any edit without clutter. Drop it over footage to introduce a topic or to punctuate key points with confident, modern style.