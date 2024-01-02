Sharp Title Entry 8

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features two angled text bars that slide in with energetic, kinetic movement, perfect for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen emphasis. Easily customize fonts, colors, and spacing to match your brand, and resize the boxes to fit short or long headlines. The clean, flat design ensures readability over any background while keeping your visuals modern and professional. Drop it over your footage, update the text, and you’re ready to publish a sharp, dynamic title in seconds.