Sharp Title Entry 2

Make your message pop with a clean, modern boxed motion title. This energetic overlay features a centered framed headline, transparent background, and smooth kinetic typography. Customize colors, font, and size to match your brand with just a few clicks. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, announcements, and social content, the minimalist, flat-design aesthetic keeps focus on your words while the bold frame adds impact. Use it across YouTube, promos, presentations, and more whenever you need a sharp, professional title that drops in fast and looks great anywhere.